Home / Companies / News / DreamFolks launches Club Membership after ending domestic lounge services

DreamFolks launches Club Membership after ending domestic lounge services

The new DreamFolks Club Membership offers lifestyle and travel benefits across global lounges, golf, wellness, and entertainment as the firm pivots to B2C

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

The new membership is priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 and is available in three tiers — White (Rs 10,000), Orange (Rs 30,000), and Black (Rs 50,000). | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DreamFolks Services, a travel and lifestyle experiences company, on Tuesday announced the launch of its new and exclusive DreamFolks Club Memberships at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai.
 
With this launch, the company — which earlier worked as an aggregator connecting lounge operators with card networks and passengers — has entered the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment for the first time.
 
According to its release, the DreamFolks Club Memberships include anchor services such as members-only social clubs, global lounges, golf games, and golf lessons. Value-added offerings include coffee at malls, highway dining, salon and spa privileges, OTT subscriptions, movie vouchers, visa services, floral gifting, and travel SIMs.
 
 
The new membership is priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 and is available in three tiers — White (Rs 10,000), Orange (Rs 30,000), and Black (Rs 50,000).
 
Move follows discontinuation of domestic lounge access

The announcement follows the company’s decision in September to discontinue domestic airport lounge services for its clients. The firm had faced growing challenges as airport operators began offering lounge access directly to customers. Additionally, two banks moved away from its platform earlier this year.
 
“With DreamFolks Club Memberships, we are expanding our horizon to encompass the entire customer journey, spanning both travel and lifestyle,” said Liberatha Kallat, chairperson and managing director, DreamFolks Services, in a statement. “This is not just an evolution of our earlier offering, but a complete reimagining of what memberships should represent in today’s ever-evolving, experience-led world. While others provide fragmented solutions, we are bringing everything together on a single, unified platform. We believe this launch marks a defining new chapter for DreamFolks, delivering unparalleled value, convenience, and holistic experiences to our members.”
 
Broader strategy to enhance bundled travel and lifestyle offerings
 
The company is focusing on widening its bundled offerings, including social club access, coffee at malls, travel dining, wellness, and entertainment services to enhance customer engagement and loyalty.
 
“No other player offers such a consolidated and comprehensive suite of services under a single membership. This holistic approach is designed to provide unparalleled convenience and value to consumers,” the company said in its release.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

