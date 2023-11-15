Sensex (1.14%)
DS Group considering investment of Rs 200 cr to expand luxury portfolio

The DS group also has brands like Swiss luxury chocolate Laderach, childrenswear store Les Petis, and premium grocery and retail store Le Marche

Fashion, Indian Luxury Brands, Lifestyle, Designers

Representational image (Luxury brands)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
DS Luxury, an arm of the DS Group, is considering investing up to Rs 200 crore in the coming years to introduce more luxury brands in India, a report published in Mint has said. Currently, the company has menswear brands such as Berluti, Tom Ford, Brioni, and Brunello Cucinelli, which it sells in luxury malls. The promoter of the company, Ritesh Kumar, told Mint that India is going through a crucial stage. He said that the luxury products market in India is poised to grow rapidly in the next decade.

Kumar added that the fresh spending the group is planning to make will be towards adding new brands to its portfolio, with a focus on brands on the luxury womenswear side. He said that the group is conducting discussions to finalise some deals. Last week, the company announced the launch of its first Brioni store in India in Delhi's "The Chanakya" mall, the Mint report added.
Elaborating on the plans of the DS Group, Ritesh Kumar told Mint, "Global luxury markets, till now, had considered India to be a very small, one- or two-store market, but this is where things will change now. Luxury houses must understand that the Indian market has evolved and there is now a huge potential, especially if they adapt to the local scenarios, such as being flexible to having more high street stores, making more locally appreciated products, and localise their marketing."

DS Group is also engaged in tobacco products and has a footprint in the FMCG sector. Besides this, the company also has a substantial retail presence and a growing hospitality division. So far, the company has focused on luxury menswear brands. The company now plans to expand to women's luxury wear as well, with a possibility of including multi-brand retail in the times to come.

In 2010, the company brought Tom Ford to India. In 2021, the company acquired the business of an existing luxury player, which was looking for an exit from brands such as Berluti and Brunello Cucinelli.

The DS group also has brands like Swiss luxury chocolate Laderach, childrenswear store Les Petis, and premium grocery and retail store Le Marche, among others.

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

