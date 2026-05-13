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EaseMyTrip board approves ₹500 crore fundraise through rights issue

The board has also approved the appointment of the necessary intermediaries in connection with the rights issue, the company said

EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:45 PM IST

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Travel tech platform Easy Trip Planners Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved raising ₹500 crore through a rights issue.

The board of directors has approved the issuance of equity shares on a rights basis for an amount not exceeding ₹500 crore, Easy Trip Planners, which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip, said in a regulatory filing.

Fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each will be issued as security, but the number of securities proposed to be issued and the issue price will be determined after finalisation of the terms of the rights issue by the board, as recommended by the rights issue committee, it added.

 

The board has also approved the appointment of the necessary intermediaries in connection with the rights issue, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Easy Trip Planners Limited Fundraising rights issue

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:45 PM IST

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