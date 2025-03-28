Friday, March 28, 2025 | 08:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Truhome Finance raises Rs 870 crore via ECB to fund affordable housing

Truhome Finance raises Rs 870 crore via ECB to fund affordable housing

Structured as a social loan, this facility underscores Truhome's commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable housing finance, it added

fundraising

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Truhome Finance, formerly Shriram Housing Finance, on Friday said it has raised $100 million (about Rs 870 crore) through maiden syndicated External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) to fund affordable housing.

The company has secured this funding through a social loan facility from DBS Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) as mandate lead Arranger and book-runner and joint social loan coordinators in this syndication, Truhome Finance said in a statement. 

Structured as a social loan, this facility underscores Truhome's commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable housing finance, it added.

The fund will be utilised to expand Truhome's lending portfolio, specifically catering to semi-urban and affordable housing segments, ensuring that underserved borrowers have access to home ownership opportunities, it said.

 

This transaction not only reinforces Truhome's strong credit profile and prudent risk management practices but also sets a new benchmark for global funding in the domestic affordable housing finance sector, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ATM, Money, Transaction

RBI allows banks to charge customers Rs 23 per ATM transaction from May 1

Premiumlateral entry, ias, govt lateral hiring, lateral govt jobs

Govt faces leadership gaps across key financial regulatory bodies

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI raises liquidity limit for standalone primary dealers to Rs 15,000 cr

PremiumMSME

MSME bodies raise critical financing issues before parliamentary committee

PremiumGold

India's household gold holdings surpass reserves of top 10 central banks

Topics : finance sector ECB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon