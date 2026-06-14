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Embassy Developments to spend ₹2k cr in FY27 on construction activities: MD

Embassy Developments, part of Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, had invested nearly ₹1,200 crore during the 2025-26 financial year

India real estate price hike 2026, realty developers margin pressure India, construction cost increase steel prices India, West Asia conflict impact housing sector, Mumbai real estate cost escalation, Delhi NCR housing prices outlook, supply chain di

Embassy Developments, erstwhile Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, is one of the leading real estate companies in India. Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

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Realty firm Embassy Developments Ltd will invest around Rs 2,000 crore this fiscal in construction activities across various projects to ensure timely completion, a top company official said.

Embassy Developments, part of Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, had invested nearly Rs 1,200 crore during the 2025-26 financial year.

In an interview with PTI, Embassy Developments Ltd Managing Director Aditya Virwani said, "We will be stepping up investment on construction activities this fiscal to Rs 1800-2000 crore.

He said the construction work is progressing well across all ongoing residential projects in Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Delhi-NCR.

Virwani said the construction cost has gone up by around 5-6 per cent due to a rise in prices of raw materials because of the West Asia conflict. Labour wages too have increased.

 

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On the operational front, he noted that sales bookings last fiscal more than doubled to Rs 4631 crore on strong consumer demand, which continues to shift towards established branded players.

Virwani said the company has set a target to achieve Rs 8,000 crore worth of sales bookings in the current 2026-27 fiscal.

This includes Rs 2,000 crore worth of sales in a housing project that the company is building on a DM (development management) model, he added.

Embassy Developments will launch nearly Rs 20,000 crore worth of homes this fiscal across the three markets where it has significant presence.

Moreover, it has Rs 11,000 crore of inventories across existing projects.

Embassy Developments, erstwhile Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, is one of the leading real estate companies in India.

In 2025-26, the company posted a net loss of Rs 872.47 crore against a profit of Rs 193.63 crore in the preceding year.

The total income declined to Rs 1,905.12 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 2,546.97 crore in 2024-25.

Embassy Developments Ltd has a land bank of more than 3000 acres across major cities.

Apart from Embassy Developments, the Embassy Group owns coworking firm WeWork India and is the sponsor of listed Embassy Office Parks REIT. Both are listed on stock exchanges.

The Group also runs co-living business named 'Olive by Embassy'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

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