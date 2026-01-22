Entri ties-up with Udemy to expand upskilling opportunities in India

Entri, a learning platform focused on India’s 400 million vernacular learners, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Udemy, a global AI-powered skills acceleration platform, to expand upskilling opportunities across the country.

The collaboration brings together Udemy’s expert-led courses with Entri’s job training programmes delivered in multiple Indian languages, aiming to help learners improve employability and achieve career goals.

As part of the partnership, Udemy’s content engine will be integrated with Entri’s platform, enabling access to technical and soft skills training in regional languages and dialects. The companies said this would make career-relevant learning more accessible to non-English-first audiences.

Entri contributes local market expertise and job training capabilities in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, while Udemy brings its global learning platform and content ecosystem to scale professional training across India.

“This strategic partnership is built around a shared belief that India’s next wave of learners seeking job-relevant skills and upskilling opportunities will come from non-English-first audiences,” said Mohammed Hisamuddin, founder and chief executive officer of Entri. “Entri brings deep local execution and vernacular reach at scale, while Udemy brings global platform strength, content depth, and massive learner demand.”

Udemy currently serves more than 17 million learners and 9,500 instructors in India through its global platform, offering courses across a wide range of professional and technical domains.

The partnership comes amid growing demand for upskilling, particularly in artificial intelligence. Recent research shows that only about 30 per cent of India-based professionals feel confident in their AI skills, while 61 per cent report a lack of clear employer guidance on applying AI to everyday work.

“We are committed to empowering learners with career-building skills through culturally relevant experiences that drive meaningful outcomes,” said Ramji Sundararajan, president of consumer at Udemy. “By offering our platform in regional Indian languages, we can better serve Udemy’s growing customer base and expand the addressable learner base in India.”

The companies said the collaboration would focus on improving employability outcomes by combining global content, local language delivery and job-oriented training tailored to India’s evolving skills landscape.