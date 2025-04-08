Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Feb sales show genuine customer demand, not token bookings: Ola Electric

Feb sales show genuine customer demand, not token bookings: Ola Electric

February 2025 sales announcement was based on paid and confirmed orders, not preliminary bookings, said the company

Ola Electric, OLA

Nearly 90 per cent of these orders were paid in full at the time of placement, Ola Electric said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Ola Electric Mobility on Tuesday clarified that its February sales represent genuine customer demand and not "token-amount bookings".

The February 2025 sales announcement was based on paid and confirmed orders, not preliminary "bookings", the Bengaluru-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Nearly 90 per cent of these orders were paid in full at the time of placement, Ola Electric said.

This includes customer orders for the new products, Gen 3 and Roadster X, which have been available for full purchase (not just pre-booking) during February 2025, it stated.

"We are issuing a proactive statement to our broader stakeholder community since we have fielded multiple inquiries about the company's February sales figures in recent days," Ola Electric said.

 

It is essential to underscore that vehicle deliveries are sequenced to follow confirmed orders with full payment, a standard and universally-accepted industry practice, it said.

Any attempt to conflate bookings with full-payment orders, or to suggest that deliveries must precede or immediately follow orders, misrepresents how the automotive industry functions, it added.

"It is also important to note that the company recognises revenue only upon completion of the registration and delivery of the vehicles," it said.

"We urge all stakeholders, including media platforms, to avoid contributing to the spread of unsubstantiated claims," it added.

The company continues to work with integrity despite facing unsavoury claims and attacks, it noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

