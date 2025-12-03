Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flipkart names former Meta executive Dan Neary to board ahead of IPO plans

Flipkart names former Meta executive Dan Neary to board ahead of IPO plans

Flipkart has appointed former Meta executive Dan Neary to its board as it readies a potential IPO filing, signalling push on governance, innovation & operational discipline ahead of a planned listing

Flipkart

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer and member of the board, Flipkart Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Dan to the Flipkart board. (Photo: Reuters)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Flipkart announced the appointment of former senior Meta executive Dan Neary to its board of directors. Neary brings extensive global technology and leadership experience to the board, and his appointment underscores Flipkart’s focus on strengthening governance and accelerating its next phase of growth ahead of its planned IPO filing.
 
Who is Dan Neary and what was his role at Meta?
 
Neary left Meta after more than a decade steering the company’s growth across Asia-Pacific, guiding its expansion in Australia, Greater China, Southeast Asia and other key markets.

Why is Flipkart adding Neary to its board now?
 
 
Neary joins Flipkart at a pivotal moment, as the organisation accelerates its next chapter of growth. This is backed by one of India’s strongest technology talent pools, a mature leadership bench, and a clear strategy shaped around innovation, operational excellence, and customer trust.
 
His global governance experience and leadership across technology, AI, and digital ecosystems will complement Flipkart’s long-term vision of building a sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready commerce platform that continues to serve India at scale. 
 
What did Kalyan Krishnamurthy say about the appointment?
 
Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer and member of the board, Flipkart Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Dan to the Flipkart board. His global experience across technology, digital commerce, and platform scale will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of Flipkart’s journey. With AI transforming every layer of retail, from customer experience to supply chain and seller empowerment, Dan’s perspective and leadership will help accelerate our innovation agenda. We look forward to partnering with him as we continue building responsibly, with long-term value, trust, and impact.”
 
What did Dan Neary say on joining Flipkart’s board?
 
Speaking on his appointment, Dan Neary, board member, said, “Flipkart continues to redefine the future of commerce in India. Flipkart’s scale, innovation mindset, and technology leadership are unmatched, but what stands out most is the strength and integrity of its leadership team. The company’s deep commitment to ethics, compliance, and responsible growth reflects a long-term vision I strongly align with. I look forward to supporting Flipkart as it continues its next phase of growth and impact.”
 
What are Flipkart’s IPO plans and valuation expectations?
 
Flipkart, last valued at around $36 billion, has in recent months taken steps to strengthen its board and streamline internal operations as part of its broader preparation for going public.
 
The Walmart-owned firm is targeting a public listing next year, with a potential valuation of between $60 billion and $70 billion, according to sources. If successful, the listing would be the largest consumer technology IPO in India’s history.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

