Food delivery platform Swiggy launches multi-restaurant ordering feature

Ahead of the festive season, food delivery platform Swiggy has announced the launch of the multi-restaurant ordering feature on its application.

According to the company, the feature allows users to combine different cuisines and dishes from up to five restaurants and place an order in one go. In addition to a seamless experience, the feature also ensures better savings as it eliminates the need for separate carts and checkouts, with multiple platform fees.

Each restaurant's order is prepared and delivered independently and shows up as its own tab on one shared tracking screen.

“The feature offers a food court experience in the comfort of your homes, where customers can build and hold multiple carts, compare them side by side, and order from up to five restaurants through a single payment, without repeating checkouts, one-time passwords (OTPs) or payment flows,” the company said in a statement.

Alongside this, a consumer research survey conducted by Swiggy showed that 55 per cent of users build two carts in a single session and one in five users place a second order within 30 minutes of their first. “This may lead to abandoned carts or customers placing multiple orders at different times. The Multi Restaurant Ordering feature eliminates these challenges, serving as the perfect solution for multiple cravings,” Swiggy said. The feature is currently live across 720 cities.

Speaking on the feature launch, Sidharth Bhakoo, chief business officer of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, “Multi restaurant ordering is our solution to the ultimate dining dilemma. We're giving users the power to mix and match from their favourite restaurants or across a range of cuisines, whether it is pairing pizzas with biryani or combining sushi with local street food, all with a single checkout option. It’s about delivering more choice, offering enhanced convenience, ensuring zero compromises, and the joy of everyone at the table eating exactly what they love and crave for."