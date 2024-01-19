Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ford reduces production of F-150 Lightning pickup truck as EV demand slows

The announcement is the latest sign of softening demand for EV trucks. General Motors in October postponed the opening of a $4 billion electric truck plant in Michigan for a year

The Ford logo is seen on a vehicle at Ford car plant in Craiova

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ford Motor said on Friday it would reduce production of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck, as demand for electric vehicles (EVs) slows.
 
The No. 2 U.S. automaker said it would cut production at its Michigan Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to one shift starting April 1. In October, the automaker said it would temporarily cut one of three shifts at the Michigan plant that builds the electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The announcement is the latest sign of softening demand for EV trucks. General Motors in October postponed the opening of a $4 billion electric truck plant in Michigan for a year.
 
Ford told suppliers in December that it planned to produce about 1,600 F-150 Lightning EV trucks per week starting in January, roughly half of the 3,200 it previously had planned.
 
The production cut comes at a time when Detroit automakers are protesting that the Biden Administration is going too far with proposals to use emissions rules that would result in 67% of all new vehicles in 2032 being EVs.
 
Ford said Friday the move impacts 1,400 workers at the plant. Roughly 700 will transfer to its Michigan Assembly Plant and others will be placed in roles at the Rouge Complex or other facilities in Michigan, or take advantage of a special retirement program.
The automaker sees continued growth in global EV sales in 2024, though expects it to be "less than anticipated." Ford said a few dozen employees could be impacted at component plants supporting F-150 Lightning production.
 
Ford lost an estimated $36,000 on each of the 36,000 EVs it delivered to dealers in the third quarter, the company said in October, after announcing earlier it would slow the ramp-up of money-losing EVs, shifting investment to Ford's commercial vehicle unit and citing plans to quadruple sales of gas-electric hybrids over the next five years.
 
Legacy car manufacturers have sharpened their focus towards hybrid models over the past year as buyers snapped up more of those in place of all-electric models.
 

Also Read

Strike cuts Ford sales by 100,000 vehicles, cost $1.7 billion in profits

Ford Motor cancels deal to sell its Tamil Nadu plant to JSW Group

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Ford executive chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike

In India, it's advantage Tesla as Chinese automakers face scrutiny

HFCL bags Rs 623 cr contract from domestic telco to supply 5G components

EPACK Durable IPO subscribed 77% on first day of listing: NSE data

Citigroup lays off more bosses as CEO addresses managing directors: Report

Hindustan Zinc Q3FY24 results: Net profit down 6% to Rs 2,028 crore

Finolex Industries Oct-Dec quarter net profit grows 24% to Rs 89.21 cr

The Detroit automaker said Friday it would add a third shift and create nearly 900 jobs at its Michigan assembly plant to increase production of Bronco SUVs and Ranger pickups.
Topics : Ford sales Ford Electronic vehicles Electric Vehicles Automakers US Automakers Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon