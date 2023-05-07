close

From Amazon, JP Morgan to KPMG, India Inc is hiring defence veterans

Here's why companies like Amazon, JP Morgan, KPMG and Goldman Sachs are increasingly hiring defence veterans

BS Web Team New Delhi
Indian Army, Defence

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 12:09 PM IST
Corporate India is taking steps to bring in a diversity of thought, background, leadership and talent. Off late companies like Amazon, JP Morgan, KPMG and Goldman Sachs are increasingly hiring defence veterans, the Economic Times (ET) reported.
In 2022, Amazon India created a dedicated website with a talent pool from the Indian military exclusive to military veterans and transitioning service personnel. The company further partnered with the office of the Director-General of Resettlement, the Indian Naval Placement Agency, Indian Air Force Placement Agency and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation to hire military veterans, the report said.

Quoting Liju Thomas, the director of human resources and operations, at Amazon, the report said that defence veterans bring with them a wealth of experience and diverse talent that are an incomparable addition to any company. Thomas further informed that Amazon India's military programme has been growing significantly over the last few years.
Head of people, performance and culture at KPMG in India Sunit Sinha told ET that the firm believes that veterans from forces inspire confidence in promoting and building strong bonds in teams and sharp focus.

KPMG recently hired veterans from the armed forces in administrative and niche consulting roles across departments like logistics, telecom, forensic and government advisory.
JPMorgan Chase India also recently hired veterans from the army, navy, air force and paramilitary forces in diverse roles in its corporate centres across functions including operations, technology, business management and chief administrative office, the report said.

Ex-servicemen from the forces bring with them an important set of skills like leadership, teamwork, integrity, risk management, accountability and problem-solving. Especially the VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) skills are the most sought-after skills in the industry that come naturally to veterans.
Along with hiring veterans, these firms also design special programmes to help them smoothly transition into the corporate work culture.

For instance, Goldman Sachs hired veterans for mid-level roles in India and has an affinity network comprising both veteran and non-veteran employees, to help their transition and growth. 
Topics : India Inc Amazon India JP Morgan Indian Army BS Web Reports

First Published: May 07 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

