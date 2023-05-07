close

As Indian carriers rake up hiring, Go First insists on notice period

Announcing that the company is planning to revive shortly, CEO Kaushik Khona said, pilots will have to serve the six-month notice period

BS Web Team New Delhi
Go First

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 8:41 AM IST
Go First employees are looking for job opportunities as the airlines filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, the Economic Times (ET) reported.
Go First has asked the employees who want to resign to serve a notice period of 3 to 6 months depending on whether they are flying or non-flying employees even when the airline is not flying since May 3.

Announcing that the company is not bankrupt and is planning to revive shortly, CEO Kaushik Khona said that the pilots will be paid by May 15, including for days when the airlines didn't fly. He further added that the company will not release the pilots without a notice period of six months, the ET report said.
The airline is also continuing with its simulator training sessions.

Go First filed for voluntary bankruptcy on Tuesday after being irregular in paying salaries over the past few months. Earlier, the company had grounded half of its fleet due to a shortage of engines.
As Indian airlines recover from the pandemic slowdown, this year is expected to be the busiest year of pilot hiring after 3 years. The carriers are expected to hire senior commanders and trainers who belong to the highest pay bracket, the report said.

IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air are expected to do a combined hiring of over 1,000 pilots this year. IndiGo and Air India even organised roadshows for pilots this week and will be hiring throughout the month.
Go First has around 800 pilots.

Go First is also the first Indian airline since Jet Airways to approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the adjudicating authority for insolvency resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.
The Wadia Group airline has been facing problems for some time now, with half its fleet of aircraft grounded due to snags in their Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines, and other financial problems.

The cash-strapped airline filed for voluntary insolvency proceedings with the NCLT, blaming engine manufacturer P&W for its financial situation.
Topics : Go Air IndiGo Air India

First Published: May 07 2023 | 8:40 AM IST

