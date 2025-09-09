Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PSBs must blend innovation with trust to stay relevant: SBI Chairman

PSBs must blend innovation with trust to stay relevant: SBI Chairman

SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty says PSBs must combine innovation, resilience and trust to stay competitive as digitalisation, fintech and cybersecurity reshape banking

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, chairman of SBI, SBI Chairman C S Setty

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, chairman of SBI

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty on Tuesday said India’s public sector banks (PSBs) must reinvent themselves as technology-led, innovation-driven institutions to remain competitive in the country’s rapidly evolving financial landscape.
 
Speaking at the All India Management Association’s (AIMA) 52nd National Management Convention in New Delhi, Setty said the biggest challenge before banks today is meeting fast-changing customer expectations — a challenge greater than competition from fintechs or developments such as cryptocurrencies.
 
“The transition in customer expectations has been extraordinary — from simply being happy to get a bank account, to expecting account opening in three days, then four hours, and now within 20 minutes,” Setty noted. “Banks, as complex organisations, must constantly evolve their service models to stay relevant.”
 
 
Setty highlighted that PSBs have undergone a significant transformation in recent years, backed by government reforms and a sustained focus on digitalisation. In FY25, PSBs posted a record net profit of Rs 1.78 trillion, a 26 per cent jump over the previous year, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to a historic low of 0.52 per cent. Credit growth, though moderated, remained strong at 12.2 per cent in FY25.
 
Citing SBI’s scale on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), he said, “On the UPI platform alone, SBI handles 180 million transactions every day. During IPL season, volumes surge to 220 million transactions per day — a spike that must be managed within a two-hour window.” He added that such surges require highly advanced, resilient technology stacks.

Also Read

rollercoaster

27 issuers and one mega deal: 2025 QIP issuances tell a split storypremium

Finance, money

It's time to get started, put money in deals: M&A financing opens uppremium

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI sets Sep 5 as record date to exercise call option on Tier-II bonds

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI to raise up to $1 bn via 5-yr dollar bonds after India's rating upgrade

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Q1 results today: SBI, Tata Motors, Grasim, Siemens, 239 others on Aug 8

 
He credited the government’s Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (EASE) programme — now in its eighth iteration — with pushing PSBs to reorient operations, from customer service to risk management and workforce readiness. The reforms have driven adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, advanced analytics and customer-engagement tools, while fostering stronger data governance and even sandboxing of generative AI use cases.
 
Looking ahead, Setty outlined five major shifts shaping banking’s future: anticipating customer needs, building low-cost cross-border solutions, forging deeper fintech partnerships, enhancing compliance frameworks and treating cybersecurity as a core differentiator.
 
“Customers don’t care who builds the technology — they care about seamless experiences,” he said. “Collaboration will be the way forward.”
 
Cybersecurity, he warned, is an area demanding constant vigilance. The Economic Survey 2024–25 highlighted that nearly one-fifth of all reported cyber incidents in India involve financial institutions.
 
Setty also underscored the need for greener, modular digital infrastructures to replace ageing mainframes — a move that could reduce both costs and the sector’s carbon footprint.
 
But even amid accelerating digitalisation, he stressed, banking remains a people business.
 
“Algorithms cannot replace empathy; codes cannot replicate human understanding,” he said. “The winning model will be high-tech with high-touch — where digital speed meets human values.”
 
Setty expressed confidence in India emerging as the world’s largest digital banking market, with PSBs at the forefront.
 
“Technology may be integral, but trust will always be the true currency of banking,” he said. “The future will belong to those institutions that combine innovation with resilience, and digital capabilities with human touch.”

More From This Section

mergers & acquisitions, mergers, acquisitions

LNJ Bhilwara acquires Statkraft's 49% stake to fully own Malana Power

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv

Mahindra's August sales see slight decline; exports increase marginally

dashverse

Dashverse plans to release 100 microdramas in a few months, produced by AI

MEBL plans to roll out its expansion in Karnataka in two phases, targeting all 71 state depots by November. The first phase will cover 45 depots, with the remaining 26 to be added in Phase 2.

Mount Everest Breweries acquires Cheers Breweries in ₹300 crore deal

Brigade Hotels

Brigade Group inks pact for Rs 2,500 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Topics : State Bank of India YONO sbi public sector banks cybersecurity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal Protests LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon