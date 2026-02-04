G Square acquires TVS founder's legacy land in Madurai for ₹300 crore

G Square Group has acquired a five-acre heritage land parcel in the heart of Madurai from the legacy owners of the TVS Group for ₹300 crore, marking one of the city’s most significant real estate transactions in recent years.

The land was formerly owned by the late T V Sundaram Iyengar, the founder of the TVS Group of companies, and is believed to be the group’s first landholding, giving it significant historical and cultural importance.

The acquisition represents the transition of one of Madurai’s prominent legacy properties into a modern residential and commercial plotted community, while retaining its association with the city’s industrial and economic evolution.

As part of the acquisition, G Square Group has announced the project name as G Square Temple View Square (TVS), a premium plotted development in Periyar, Madurai. The name reflects the historical association of the land with T V Sundaram Iyengar and the TVS legacy. Located close to the Periyar bus stand, the project offers strong urban connectivity and proximity to the Meenakshi Amman Temple.

Commenting on the acquisition, Bala Ramajayam, founder and managing director of G Square Group, said, “This acquisition holds deep personal and professional significance for me. My first commercial land deal was with the TVS Company in 2011, and being entrusted with a property of such historical importance is both humbling and a testament to the trust and relationship built over the years.”

“It reflects the TVS Group’s confidence in G Square’s ability to handle legacy assets with responsibility and vision. G Square Temple View Square represents our commitment to making home ownership accessible and meaningful for Madurai’s growing middle class. Plotted development is often the first gateway for families to invest in their dream home, offering flexibility and long-term value,” he added.

The overall land parcel spans five acres, of which 1.63 acres is earmarked for residential development and two acres for commercial use, with the remaining area allocated for infrastructure and common amenities. The project comprises 55 plots, including 50 residential plots and five commercial plots.

Residential plots are priced from ₹15,990 per square foot onwards, translating to ₹69.64 lakh per cent onwards, while commercial plots are offered from ₹25,990 per square foot onwards, with prices starting at ₹1.13 crore per cent.

The project’s location near the Periyar bus stand offers access to educational institutions, colleges and healthcare facilities.

G Square Group follows a no-cash policy, ensures clear documentation and maintains transparency across transactions. The company also offers post-purchase construction support through its Build Assist service, covering stages from patta to gruhapravesam.

G Square Group is among India’s largest plotted real estate developers, with over 20,000 customers and land aggregation of around 4,000 acres across the country.