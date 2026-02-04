Rustomjee Q3FY26 results: Profit falls 78% on sharp revenue decline

Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee) posted a profit, attributable to the owners of the parent, of ₹3.38 crore for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26), down 77.57 per cent year-on-year (YoY), on account of lower revenues during the quarter.

The Mumbai-based real estate firm’s revenue from operations during the quarter fell 42.63 per cent YoY to ₹266.17 crore. Its expenses also declined sharply, by 35.58 per cent YoY, to ₹281.84 crore.

Rustomjee’s pre-sales during the quarter declined 3 per cent YoY to ₹837 crore. In the first nine months of FY26 (9M FY26), pre-sales grew 23 per cent YoY to ₹2,676 crore, with the company achieving 67 per cent of its annual pre-sales guidance.

Boman Irani, chairperson and managing director of Keystone Realtors, said, “We continue to see strong demand across our portfolio, fuelled by the strength of our brand, thoughtful design, and customer-focused approach. With a robust pipeline of upcoming launches for the remainder of FY26, we remain confident of sustaining our growth trajectory.”

The company’s collections for Q3FY26 stood at ₹524 crore, down 3 per cent YoY. In 9M FY26, collections grew 12 per cent YoY to ₹1,768 crore.

In Q3FY26, Rustomjee launched one project in Thane with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹920 crore, while in 9M FY26 it launched five projects with an estimated GDV of ₹5,835 crore.

In terms of business development, the company added four projects in 9M FY26 with an estimated GDV of ₹8,649 crore, surpassing its annual guidance.

Rustomjee’s revenue for 9M FY26 declined 26.82 per cent YoY to ₹1,038.57 crore, while profit for the same period dipped 75.32 per cent to ₹26.44 crore.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue fell 47 per cent in Q3FY26, while profit declined 60.46 per cent compared to Q2FY26. Rustomjee’s shares listed on the BSE closed at ₹490.60 per equity share on Wednesday.