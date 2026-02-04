StarAgri sees 55% revenue jump in FY25, eyes ₹2,000 crore in FY26

Star Agri and Warehousing and Collateral Management Ltd — a Temasek- and Investcorp-backed agri-supply chain platform — today announced that its FY25 revenue rose 55 per cent, and that it is now targeting ₹2,000 crore in FY26.

According to a statement issued today, the company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,560.4 crore in FY25, marking a year-on-year growth of 55 per cent.

Net profit rose 47 per cent to ₹68.47 crore. StarAgri has remained profitable since inception, while its non-performing assets continue to remain below 1 per cent, reflecting disciplined risk management and balance sheet strength, the statement added.

It said that StarAgri’s non-bank finance arm has so far disbursed ₹9,000 crore, while cumulative warehouse receipt-backed financing stands at ₹1.5 lakh crore.

“Credit decisions are supported by proprietary models built on 16 years of repayment data, enabling a warehouse-backed, collateral-based lending model that provides farmers and agri-enterprises access to single-digit interest rates while maintaining strong asset quality,” the statement said.

It added that StarAgri operates over 2,200 warehouses across 400 locations, managing a total storage capacity of 5.08 million metric tonnes, with utilisation at 73 per cent.

Its digital marketplace, Agribazaar, facilitated more than 12 million metric tonnes of trade worth over $1 billion. The platform provides transparent price discovery and market access to over 300,000 farmers, the statement added.

“We are entering 2026 with the confidence to scale because our growth is built on disciplined credit, technology-led decision-making, and real infrastructure on the ground,” Amith Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of StarAgri, said.