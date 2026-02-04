Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Zydus Lifesciences gets US FDA approval for generic diabetes drug

Zydus Lifesciences gets US FDA approval for generic diabetes drug

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic diabetes drug in the US market.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dapagliflozin Tablets in strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, the drug firm said in a statement.

Dapagliflozin is a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The company said the tablets will be manufactured at its formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. As per the industry estimates, Dapagliflozin tablets had annual sales of $10,486.9 million in the US.

 

Zydus shares on Wednesday ended 0.23 per cent up at Rs 905 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

