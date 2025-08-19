Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Games24x7 rolls out third edition of TechXpedite accelerator programme

Games24x7 rolls out third edition of TechXpedite accelerator programme

Games24x7 announces the third edition of its TechXpedite accelerator, offering support to early-stage startups in AI, gaming, sports, and inclusive technology.

Games24x7 rolls out third edition of TechXpedite | File Image

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Gaming major Games24x7 on Tuesday launched the third edition of its startup accelerator programme, TechXpedite, aimed at supporting early-stage startups in areas such as artificial intelligence for skills, gaming, sports, and inclusive technology.
 
The initiative is a 90-day program for selected companies that are currently developing products. Shortlisted firms will pitch their businesses to a panel of investors and domain experts in February 2026.
 
This program enables Games24x7 to expand its deals portfolio while offering startups support in the form of mentorship, technology credits, and industry outreach. 
“When we think of inclusion, we think of it from the perspective of health or medical inclusion. Another aspect is how help can be provided through a device that can enable people to rehabilitate better after an injury,” said Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Games24x7, speaking to Business Standard. 
 

The accelerator program was first launched in 2023.
 
Last year, 17 companies were part of the program, selected from 330 applications.
 
The company also highlighted that this is an equity-free program.
 
“We’re committing to provide funding to the top three startups that emerge from this program. The goal is to strike more deals but, more importantly, nurture and grow more startups,” Pandya added.
 
He explained that throughout the program, the initiative will partner with established entrepreneurs.
 
Games24x7 is backed by investors including Tiger Global, The Raine Group, and Malabar Investment Advisors.
 
The company operates RummyCircle, My11Circle, and Wowzy. Founded in 2006 by Bhavin Pandya and Trivikraman Thampy, Games24x7 currently operates out of offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi.

Topics : Digital games Gaming companies gaming industry

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

