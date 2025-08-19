Rupee sees highest single-day gain in over six weeks on tariff relief

The Rupee extended its rally on Tuesday to record its highest single-day gain since July 3, amid optimism that the US may ease its stance on the additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, following US President Donald Trump's meetings with Russian and Ukrainian leaders.
The additional 25 per cent tariff was imposed on India due to the continued import of discounted Russian oil. The US had termed India’s oil purchases as opportunistic and counterproductive to global efforts to isolate Moscow. This additional tariff will come into effect from August 27.
The local currency appreciated by 0.45 per cent, settling at 86.96 per dollar, the highest since July 29, from the previous close of 87.35 per dollar.
The central government's proposal to simplify and reduce GST rates by eliminating the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs further aided sentiment. Additionally, S&P Global’s upgrade of the country’s sovereign credit rating from ‘BBB-’ to ‘BBB’ helped maintain a positive outlook in the foreign exchange market. These factors contributed to a 0.7 per cent appreciation of the Rupee in the past two days.
“The main positive here is the rating upgrade, which has led to FPI buying. Further, if peace talks between Russia and the USA progress and relations between the two countries improve, India may avoid bearing the additional 25 per cent tariff,” said a foreign exchange dealer with a private bank.
Recent US tariff hikes on Indian exports, of up to 50 per cent, had heightened trade tensions, dampened investor confidence, and triggered foreign portfolio outflows. However, in a White House summit on Monday, US President Donald Trump assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US would guarantee Ukraine’s security as part of any deal to end the war with Russia.
“The Indian Rupee outperformed other Asian currencies due to risk-on sentiments. The government's focus on growth-oriented policies and the recent credit rating upgrade have bolstered confidence in the Indian economy. This positive momentum is further supported by the resumption of foreign fund buying, which, combined with a technical pullback, has strengthened the Rupee against the US dollar,” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
The Rupee was the best-performing Asian currency against the US dollar on Tuesday, followed by the Hong Kong Dollar. The Rupee appreciated by 0.45 per cent, while the Hong Kong Dollar rose by 0.26 per cent. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Rupiah was the worst-performing currency, depreciating by 0.3 per cent against the greenback.
The Rupee has depreciated by 1.71 per cent in the current financial year, and by 1.54 per cent in the current calendar year. However, in August so far, it has appreciated by 0.74 per cent against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the sell-off in the government bond market continued as proposed tax cuts revived fiscal concerns and raised fears of increased debt supply.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose to 6.55 per cent during the day, but regained some ground by the end of the day to settle at 6.51 per cent, compared to the previous close of 6.50 per cent.
“The sentiment is down due to supply fears. There are no positive triggers for the bond market,” said a dealer at a private bank. “There was some buying towards the end of the day by some PSU banks,” he added.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond has increased by 22 basis points since the 50 basis point cut in the policy repo rate on June 6.