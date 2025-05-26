Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors pays ₹38,892 cr in taxes, levies in FY25, down 1% from FY24

Tata Motors pays ₹38,892 cr in taxes, levies in FY25, down 1% from FY24

Other contributions, including provisions for Provident Fund and Employee Pension Scheme, stood at Rs 937 crore last fiscal

Tata Motors

Tata Motors shares on Monday ended 1.52 per cent up at Rs 729.05 apiece on BSE. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors has paid Rs 38,892 crore in tax and other contributions globally in 2024-25, a dip of 1 per cent as compared with Rs 39,344 crore in the FY24, according to its inaugural Tax Transparency Report.

Direct contributions, including, corporate income tax, surcharge and cess stood at Rs 25,766 crore last fiscal as compared with Rs 29,199 crore in 2023-24 fiscal, as per the report.

Indirect contributions, including withholding taxes collected from employee/payroll taxes, stood at Rs 12,189 crore in FY25, an increase of 31 per cent against Rs 9,284 crore in 2023-24 fiscal.

Other contributions, including provisions for Provident Fund and Employee Pension Scheme, stood at Rs 937 crore last fiscal.

 

It stood at Rs 861 crore in 2023-24 financial year.

Also Read

Tata Motors

Tata Motors share price gains 3% in trade; What's driving surge in stock?

Tata Motors

Tata Motors seeks to regain 50% market share in electric PV segment

Range Rover, JLR, Jaguar Land Rover

More limited-edition trims to debut in Indian mkt: Range Rover MD Limpert

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors demerger to give shareholders long-term returns: Chandrasekaran

Premiumtata, tata group

Tata group earnings mirror India Inc show as FY25 profit dips marginally

For the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 28,149 crore, compared to Rs 31,807 crore in the preceding financial year.

Its total revenue in FY25 was Rs 4,39,695 crore, as against Rs 4,34,016 crore in FY24.

Tata Motors shares on Monday ended 1.52 per cent up at Rs 729.05 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lupin Pharma

Lupin signs licensing deal with SteinCares for ranibizumab in LatAm

Supreme Court

SC halts Bhushan Steel liquidation, orders status quo on JSW review

PayU

PayU rolls out MCP server to integrate AI assistants, payment systems

Flipkart

Domicile shift key to aligning with India's economy, rules: Flipkart CEO

housing project, Real Estate, BSE Sensex, Mumbai

Adore Group to invest ₹800 crore in premium housing project in Faridabad

Topics : pension scheme Tata Motors employee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon