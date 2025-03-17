Monday, March 17, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Delhi airport operator takes govt to court over Hindon commercial flights

Delhi airport operator takes govt to court over Hindon commercial flights

Indian aviation rules prohibit airports within 150 km of an existing facility, but Hindon airbase is operating just 30 km from Delhi Airport

Delhi airport, Airport

Minister Naidu emphasised that operations from Hindon would complement IGI, rather than compete with it. Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The operator of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has sued the government for allowing commercial flights from Hindon Airforce Station in Ghaziabad, according to a lawsuit filed on March 10. The case will be heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday.
 
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), majority-owned by GMR Airports and with a stake held by the Airports Authority of India, argues that the government’s decision breaches aviation regulations. Indian rules forbid a new airport from operating within 150 km of an existing one unless there is clear passenger demand. Hindon airbase is located just 30 km from Delhi Airport.
 
 
In 2024, IGI handled 73.6 million passengers but posted a loss of $21 million due to higher government fees. In contrast, Hindon had approximately 1,400 passengers as of Sunday. 
 
The lawsuit seeks to overturn the government’s decision, citing media reports that Air India Express began flights from Hindon in March.

Also Read

PremiumDelhi airport, Airport

Competition next door, Delhi airport planning salary hike, bonus for staff

GMR Group

GMR Airports increases stake in Delhi airport operator DIAL to 74%

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport's T2 to shut for upgrades; T1 likely to reopen by March 15

PremiumThe roof of Delhi airport's T1 collapsed amid heavy rainfall on June 28, 2024, killing one and injuring eight | File: PTI

Rain not sole culprit: IIT panel's verdict on Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport

PremiumDelhi airport, Airport

Business-class flyers from Delhi may soon have to shell out more

 
Air India Express to run flights from Hindon
 
Air India Express has launched 40 weekly flights from Hindon Airport, becoming the first airline to operate from both IGI and Hindon airports.
 
Union Minister Naidu inaugurated the operations, with the first Kolkata-Hindon flight landing at 09:30 hrs and the Hindon-Goa flight departing at 10:40 hrs. The minister marked the occasion by presenting a commemorative boarding pass to the inaugural flight’s first passenger.
 
Minister Naidu emphasised that operations from Hindon would complement IGI, rather than compete with it.
 
Passenger traffic growth at IGI Airport
 
Meanwhile, IGI Airport reported handling 73.6 million passengers in 2024, yet recorded a loss of $21 million due to higher government fees. Hindon airport, by comparison, recorded just about 1,400 users as of Sunday.
 
In February, IGI airport recorded a 12.9 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic, handling more than 1.4 million passengers in the month. Domestic traffic rose 13 per cent, while international traffic increased 12.7 per cent, according to an exchange filing.
 
Trilegal, the law firm representing DIAL, will argue the case in court.

More From This Section

JioHotstar

Jio launches new offers for users ahead of IPL 2025 - Check how to avail

Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp launches CV secured loans biz for tier-2,3 markets

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

CMD Ajay Singh to infuse Rs 294 cr in airline via another entity: SpiceJet

Center to fund chennai metro

HCC-Tata Projects JV secures Rs 2,191 crore Madhya Pradesh Metro contract

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki cars to become 4% more expensive starting April 2025

Topics : Delhi airport Delhi International Airport Hindon airbase air india express Aviation sector BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon