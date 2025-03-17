Monday, March 17, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jio launches new offers for users ahead of IPL 2025 - Check how to avail

Jio launches new offers for users ahead of IPL 2025 - Check how to avail

Customers who recharged before March 17 can get the offer with Rs 100 add-on pack, ensuring they don't miss out on the IPL 2025 streaming and connectivity benefits

JioHotstar

The IPL 2025 season will start on March 22 with the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio has unveiled the new offer for cricket enthusiasts ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With a Jio SIM and a recharge of Rs 299 or above, users will be able to access free JioHotstar for 90 days and a 50-day trial of JioFiber/AirFiber, according to a press statement from the company. 
 
What’s included in the offer?
 
According to the statement, Jio’s cricket season offer provides:
 
  • 90-day free JioHotstar: Watch all IPL 2025 matches in 4K quality on mobile or TV.
  • 50-day free JioFiber/AirFiber trial: Enjoy ultra-fast internet with an immersive home entertainment experience.
  • JioAirFiber Perks: 800 plus TV channels, 11 plus OTT apps and unlimited WiFi
 
How to avail the offer?
 
 
The company further mentioned that this ‘limited-time offer’ is valid between March 17 and March 31, 2025.

Also Read

jio, reliance jio

BIF opposes Jio's demand of revising consultation paper on Satcom rules

jio

Fire at data centre likely cause of India-wide outage for Jio users: Report

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 200 pts; Nifty near 22,450; RIL, ITC, Nestle slip 1%

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: SC permits Auroville development project, says right to development important

Modi Podcast, Modi, Narendra Modi, Lex Fridman

Donald Trump shares PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman on 'Truth Social'

 
  • Existing Jio users: Recharge with Rs 299 plan (1.5GB/ day or more) or higher.
  • New users: Get a new Jio SIM and recharge with Rs 299 or above.
  • Missed call registration, to check benefits.
 
Other important details
  • Customers who recharged before March 17 can get the offer with a Rs 100 add-on pack.
  • The JioHotstar pack will activate on March 22, 2025, the day IPL begins.
IPL 2025 to start on March 22
 
The IPL 2025 season will start on March 22 with the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
 
For this season, KKR has added former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo as their mentor, while Otis Gibson joined as the assistant coach. The final match of the tournament will be played on May 25, 2025, at Eden Gardens.
 
The first double-header will be on March 23. In the afternoon, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against Rajasthan Royals, and in the evening, Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings.

More From This Section

Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp launches CV secured loans biz for tier-2,3 markets

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

CMD Ajay Singh to infuse Rs 294 cr in airline via another entity: SpiceJet

Center to fund chennai metro

HCC-Tata Projects JV secures Rs 2,191 crore Madhya Pradesh Metro contract

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki cars to become 4% more expensive starting April 2025

PremiumParitosh Ladhani, Joint managing director, SLMG Beverages

Coca-Cola bottler Ladhani Group's SLMG Beverages eyes overseas expansion

Topics : Jio Fiber Reliance Jio Hotstar BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon