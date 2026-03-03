German firm Nemetschek appoints Alok Sharma as MD of India biz
The company provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AEC/O) and media industries
Germany-based Nemetschek Group, which provides software solutions for the construction sector, has appointed Alok Sharma as Managing Director and Vice President, India.
In a statement, Nemetschek Group said Alok will anchor the company's India growth roadmap.
Pete Nicholson, Senior Vice President, Nemetschek Group, said, "India represents one of the most dynamic construction markets globally. As infrastructure investments scale and digital mandates gather pace, strengthening local leadership is central to our long-term growth strategy." Founded in 1963, the Nemetschek Group, which has been listed in key German stock indices MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1,191.2 million and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025, according to preliminary, unaudited figures.
First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 3:36 PM IST