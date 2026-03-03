Ola Electric launches Holi Mahotsav; Roadster range now starts at ₹79,999

Ola Electric on Tuesday announced Holi Mahotsav, ushering in a new beginning for India's electric motorcycle journey.

On the auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan, which celebrates the start of a new season, the company announced that its Roadster range now starts at just Rs 79,999.

This brings electric motorcycles directly at par with popular entry segment ICE motorcycles, the company said in a statement.

The company's Roadster X portfolio comes in 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh configurations, now priced at Rs 79,999, Rs 92,999 and Rs 99,999 respectively, it added.

The Roadster X+, available in 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh configurations, is now priced at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,89,000, respectively.

As part of its Holi offers, Ola Electric has also introduced Muhurat Mahotsav for today and tomorrow, featuring special limited-time festive offers available exclusively during the designated 90-minute 'shubh muhurat' windows, it stated.

Customers will be able to access limited units at a special Muhurat price revealed only during the live window, it added.

Additionally, customers can avail an 8-year extended warranty on the S1 Pro (3 kWh and 4 kWh) and S1 Pro+ (4 kWh) between today and tomorrow, the company said.

"With the Roadster starting at Rs 79,999 this Holi, electric motorcycles are no longer a premium alternative, they are the smart default. This pricing puts electric on equal footing with petrol, and from here, the shift only accelerates," an Ola Electric spokesperson said.

The company recently announced Ola Insiders, an exclusive community program for its existing customer base of over 1 million across the country.

As part of the Holi Mahotsav, the entire Ola Insiders community will receive an additional benefit worth Rs 5,000 on top of their existing benefits during the Muhurat Mahotsav window.