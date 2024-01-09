Sensex (    %)
                        
Godrej Agrovet interested to set up palm oil processing unit in Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy suggested that the delegation also explore the state's huge potential in real estate, furniture and consumer goods

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

The Telangana government on Tuesday said that Godrej Agrovet Company Ltd has expressed interest in setting up an integrated palm oil processing unit in collaboration with Malaysia-based company Sime Darby in Khammam district.
A delegation of Godrej Agrovet Company Ltd led by its Managing Director Iram Singh Yadav met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the state secretariat here today and held discussions in this regard, an official release said.
Reddy promised to extend all kinds of support to expand the existing palm oil and dairy businesses of the company in the state. The chief minister also advised the company to promote skill development as part of its corporate social responsibility.
The chief minister suggested that the delegation also explore the state's huge potential in real estate, furniture and consumer goods, the release added.
State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other officials were also present during the meeting, the release added.

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

