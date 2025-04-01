Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 09:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Enterprises aeropsace unit signs pact with 3D printing player EOS

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

The aerospace business of Godrej Enterprises Group on Tuesday announced signing an initial pact with industrial 3D-printing solutions provider EOS to develop an additive manufacturing (AM)-based manufacturing ecosystem focused on the Indian aviation and space industries.

This collaboration represents a critical step in India's technological evolution, enabling the transformation of complex manufacturing processes and positioning the country as a global leader in aerospace innovation, the company said.

With EOS possessing the largest AM global install-base in the space technology industry, the collaboration brings together a powerful combination of technological expertise and manufacturing capabilities, it said.

Stating that the partnership aims to transform the aviation and space industry in India through AM-driven design and delivery of functionally enhanced products, the company said the two partners will build the technical capabilities and production capacities required to establish a robust AM-based aviation and space supply chain to serve both Indian and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

 

"This partnership represents a strategic step towards future readiness. 3D printing is driving a paradigm shift in aerospace design, enabling us to create complex shapes and sizes through a single printing process," said Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President and business head for the aerospace business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of Godrej Enterprises Group.

Godrej Enterprises Group is committed to expanding its portfolio of 'Green' products while improving manufacturing value through material efficiency and streamlined processes, he added.

3D printing, as per the company, can cut material use by 70-80 per cent and processing time by up to 80 per cent.

"AM has brought about an undeniable transformation of the space industry. We are already seeing examples of conventionally manufactured assemblies consisting of more than 100 parts being simplified via AM into a mere three or four parts for ease of assembly, manufactured as needed, and resulting in reduced complexity and costs," said Vinu Vijayan, Director EOS India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Godrej manufacturing 3D printing

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

