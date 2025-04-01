Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Energy installed generation capacity touches 10.9 GW in FY25

JSW Energy installed generation capacity touches 10.9 GW in FY25

The installed generation capacity at the end of FY25 stands at 10.9 GW, significantly surpassing the 10 GW capacity target set for FY25

JSW Energy's total capacity expansion of 3.6 GW during the year was primarily driven by organic wind capacity addition of 1.3 GW. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

JSW Energy on Tuesday said its installed generation capacity has reached the level of 10.9 gigawatts (GW), surpassing the company's target of 10 GW for FY25. 
During FY25, JSW Energy said it added 3.6 GW of generation capacity. The installed generation capacity at the end of FY25 stands at 10.9 GW, significantly surpassing the 10 GW capacity target set for FY25, the company said in a statement. 
JSW Energy's total capacity expansion of 3.6 GW during the year was primarily driven by organic wind capacity addition of 1.3 GW and inorganic operational capacity addition of 1.8 GW of KSK Mahanadi Power Ltd. 
 
In the fourth quarter of the fiscal, the company added 2.8 GW of operational capacity. JSW Energy Joint Managing Director and CEO Sharad Mahendra said, "This accomplishment not only strengthens our position in the renewable energy sector but also reinforces our dedication towards the country's energy security and sustainable future by pursuing valve accretive growth opportunities. 
"We continue to focus on delivering reliable affordable and sustainable power while aiming to achieve 20 GW installed capacity before 2030."

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

