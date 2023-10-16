TPREL & Endurance Tech to set up 12.5 MW captive solar plant in Maharashtra

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Endurance Technologies Ltd for setting up a 12.5 MW captive solar plant in Maharashtra.

It has already signed a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Endurance Technologies Ltd through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) TP Green Nature Ltd in this regards, TPREL said in a statement.

The plant will be set up at Aachegaon in Maharashtra and will generate 27.5 Million Units (MUs) of electricity every year.

This will help reduce Endurance Technologies' carbon footprints and mitigate approximately 9,125 Metric Tonnes (MT) of carbon emissions annually, it said.

The project is expected to be completed within 12 months of the signing of the PDA.

"Our partnership with Endurance Technologies Ltd to set up a captive solar plant will support them in adopting sustainable energy solutions," TPREL CEO Ashish Khanna said.

At TPREL, we are dedicated to support energy-intensive businesses across multiple industries to actively adopt green energy solutions and advance the nation's energy transition journey, Khanna said.

With the proposed captive solar power plant, the overall renewable energy portfolio of TPREL -- a subsidiary of Tata Power -- reached a total capacity of 7,889 MW.

The company's operational capacity stands at 4,188 MW comprising 3,185 MW of solar and 1,003 MW of wind energy.

