Uber introduces new safety measures primarily focusing on female users

Uber has launched a series of safety features in India aimed at enhancing the safety and security of riders, with a special focus on female riders and drivers. The new features include audio recording, the Women Rider Preference option, and partnerships with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for driver sensitisation.
With these features, Uber aims to onboard more women drivers onto its platform, which currently comprises only 2 per cent of its driver base.
The company has introduced the Women Rider Preference feature, an industry-first initiative that allows female drivers to accept only female riders. This feature, developed based on feedback from female drivers, is particularly beneficial during late hours, enabling women drivers to feel safer while increasing their earnings. Over 21,000 trips have been completed using this feature. However, Uber did not disclose the total number of female drivers currently active in India.
Uber has also launched the Audio Recording feature, which allows riders to record audio during trips if they feel uncomfortable. The recordings are encrypted, securely stored, and remain inaccessible to Uber unless submitted as part of a safety report. This feature complies with India's one-party consent law and is available nationwide for both riders and drivers.
Additionally, the company introduced Safety Preferences, a feature that enables riders to customise safety settings for every trip. Riders can activate RideCheck, which detects irregularities such as route deviations or extended stops, enable automatic audio recording, and share trip details with trusted contacts. These personalised safety settings allow riders to prioritise safety based on factors such as time of day or location, offering added peace of mind.
Uber’s head of safety operations for India and South Asia, Sooraj Nair, highlighted the company’s commitment to safety. "We constantly push ourselves to innovate and introduce new technological as well as human interventions to make our platform safer," Nair said.
The company also announced the expansion of its SOS Integration feature, which has been live in Telangana for two years and is now being piloted in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. This feature allows riders and drivers to share their live location and trip details with the police during emergencies, ensuring prompt assistance in critical situations.