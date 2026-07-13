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Govt studying Tata Electronics breach, entities involved say not much lost

The government had earlier said that the incident was reported to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In)

Tata Electronics

Vehicles pass through the security check at the entrance of Tata Electronics Plant in southern India which makes Apple iPhone component in Hosur, Tamil Nadu | REUTERS/File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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The issue of an alleged data breach at Tata Electronics that reportedly exposed sensitive information related to Apple's unreleased iPhone model is currently under examination, and both entities are satisfied they haven't lost much on commercial parameters, a senior IT Ministry official said on Monday.

The government had earlier said that the incident was reported to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents.

"We are studying what is happening on that issue. But on the commercial aspect, we understand that both the current entities involved are broadly satisfied that they have not lost anything... they are not very concerned about that. So this is what we understand from those entities," IT Secretary S Krishnan told reporters on Monday.

 

Krishnan's comment comes in the wake of reports that details of components and suppliers, along with Apple's iPhone 18 Pro model photos were put on the dark web by a ransomware group that allegedly stole data from Tata Electronics, an Apple supplier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tata Apple Data breach IT ministry

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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