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LTM bets on Anthropic's Claude to drive enterprise AI transformation

The L&T Group company will embed Claude into its AI platform, train thousands of certified engineers and establish a dedicated Centre of Excellence as enterprises ramp up generative AI adoption

LTM CEO Venu Lambu

LTM CEO Venu Lambu

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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LTM, formerly LTIMindtree, has partnered with Anthropic to bring its Claude family of artificial intelligence (AI) models to enterprise clients, joining a growing list of IT services firms forging alliances with leading AI developers as customers move from pilot projects to large-scale deployments.
 
Under the partnership, LTM will integrate Claude, Claude Code, and Claude Cowork into its BlueVerse AI platform to support software engineering, application modernisation and other enterprise workflows, the company said in a BSE filing.
 
Announcing the collaboration on Monday, LTM said it will also expand its AI1000 initiative to train thousands of Claude-certified architects and engineers, while setting up a dedicated Claude Centre of Excellence (CoE) to develop reusable AI agents, reference architectures and governance frameworks for enterprise deployments.
 
 
Commenting on the partnership, Chris Ciauri, managing director of International at Anthropic, said, “LTM brings delivery expertise, trained people, and long-standing client relationships across industries, and their customers want to embed Claude into the systems they rely on.”
 
“LTM is embedding Claude and Claude Code in BlueVerse, bringing trusted frontier AI technology to the center of how they do what they do best - help their clients build, modernise, and run their software," said.

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The collaboration will initially target clients across banking and financial services (BFSI), high technology, consumer and manufacturing sectors, with the companies aiming to help enterprises move AI projects from pilot stages to production deployments.
 
“Combining Claude with LTM’s BlueVerse ecosystem, deep domain expertise, technology capabilities, and AI1000 talent initiative creates a powerful foundation for enterprises to embed AI across their business and modernize at scale,” according to Venu Lambu, CEO and managing director, LTM.
 
The announcement comes as global IT services companies increasingly forge alliances with leading AI model developers to strengthen their enterprise AI offerings and capture growing demand for large-scale AI transformation projects.

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Topics : artifical intelligence Larsen & Toubro Infotech L&T Technology Services BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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