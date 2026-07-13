TCS expands ABB partnership with multi-year AI network operations deal

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services player, on Monday announced the expansion of its collaboration with ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation, to transform the latter's global network operations. As part of the multi-million, multi-year deal, TCS will scale up its role from managing infrastructure and applications to delivering end-to-end global network operations through an integrated network-as-a-service model.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

TCS will help ABB improve user experience, enhance operational efficiency, strengthen security and compliance, scale service delivery, and prepare for next-generation digital operations.

At the core of this engagement is ABB's Future Network Model programme, an enterprise-wide initiative to transform its global network into a standardised, centrally managed digital infrastructure.

Alec Joannou, Group CIO, ABB, said: "The Future Network Model represents an important milestone in reinforcing the digital foundation of ABB's global operations. As our business evolves, it is critical to have an ecosystem that is resilient, secure, and aligned with long-term transformation goals."

As a strategic programme partner, TCS will design, integrate and run ABB's global network ecosystem as a secure, modern and AI-driven service. It will also orchestrate ABB's multi-vendor environment to ensure seamless, standardised operations worldwide.

TCS will further enable end-to-end monitoring and orchestration, delivering high-performance connectivity across ABB's network services.

Anupam Singhal, president, Manufacturing, TCS, said: "For over two decades, TCS has had the privilege of supporting ABB's transformation journey, and the Future Network Model marks the next chapter in this partnership."

"With AI embedded into the network operations model, supported by secure digital infrastructure and our deep domain expertise, we are bringing our 'infrastructure to intelligence' approach to build a resilient, intelligent network backbone," he added.