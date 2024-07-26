Govt to push forward IDBI Bank stake sale after RBI key clearance

By Nikunj Ohri and Manoj Kumar



India will press ahead with the delayed sale of a majority stake in IDBI Bank after central bank clearance, opening bids for the lender before the end of the financial year, a top finance ministry official said on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India has indicated completion of its fit and proper vetting of potential bidders of IDBI Bank, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the country's secretary responsible for the stake sale.



Shares in IDBI Bank rose about 5% on the news.

