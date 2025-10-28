Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 12:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hexaware dismisses Natsoft's patent lawsuit, calls claims baseless

Hexaware dismisses Natsoft's patent lawsuit, calls claims baseless

Hexaware says Natsoft's patent infringement allegations are without merit and asserts confidence in prevailing as it defends its technology in US courts

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 12:53 AM IST

Mid-cap IT services player Hexaware Technologies has denied allegations in a lawsuit filed in the United States by Natsoft Corporation and its affiliate, Updraft LLC. The company said the allegations are without merit and that it expects to be vindicated on all counts.
 
In a statement, Hexaware said it will vigorously defend its position through proper legal channels and is considering all options available at this time, including a possible challenge to the validity of the asserted patents and a motion to dismiss the complaint lodged against it. The company expressed confidence that it will prevail on the merits of this legal action.
 
 
Natsoft filed the lawsuit on September 23 in an Illinois district court, accusing Hexaware and its US subsidiary of patent infringement. The company is seeking damages worth $500 million.
 
‘We’ll stay focused on delivering value,’ says Hexaware CEO
 
“Intellectual property disputes are an inevitable part of the technology industry’s relentless pace of innovation. Many successful service providers have faced patent claims as they pioneered new solutions and transformed markets. Our clients rely on us to modernise mission-critical systems with speed, safety, and clear outcomes. Nothing about this filing changes that,” said Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan, Chief Executive Officer, Hexaware.

“Our platforms are the result of original engineering, and we’ll stay focused on delivering value. We’re confident in a positive outcome as the facts are reviewed,” he added.
 
Company defends originality of platforms named in lawsuit
 
Hexaware said its platforms — including those accused of infringing Natsoft’s patents (Amaze, Tensai, and RapidX) — are the result of original engineering, involving years of in-house research and development and significant financial investment.
 
The company stated that these products offer far more advanced functionalities than those claimed in the patents implicated in the lawsuit and that they do not infringe upon any Natsoft or third-party intellectual property rights.
 
Hexaware has successfully filed and obtained patent protection for some of the methods embodied in its Amaze® and Tensai® platforms, underscoring their originality. “Hexaware recently received a Notice of Allowance for a US patent related to the Tensai® product; the patent is expected to issue shortly,” the company said.
 
Lawsuit to have no operational or financial impact, says firm
 
Hexaware said it anticipates no material change to its operations, ability to serve customer commitments, partner programmes, or financial position as a result of the lawsuit.

Topics : Hexaware Lawsuits United States

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:53 AM IST

