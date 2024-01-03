Haldia Petrochemicals breaks ground on Rs 3,000 cr chemical plant in Bengal

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Petrochemical major Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has carried out the groundbreaking ceremony for India's largest phenol plant in West Bengal's Haldia.
The Rs 3,000 crore project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026.
The ceremony marking the beginning of piling work was attended by senior officials of the company.
This plant is also the first on-purpose propylene plant in India based on Olefin Conversion Technology (OCT) from Lummus Technology. It will enable the city-based HPL to become India's first integrated player in the phenolics chain.
The phenol plant will have a production capacity of 300 kilo tonnes per annum of phenol and 185 KTPA of acetone.
The overall chemical business portfolio is expected to increase by an additional Rs 5,000 crore with the commissioning of the plant, as stated by the company earlier.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

