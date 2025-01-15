Business Standard

Haveus Aerotech gets DGCA approval for cargo handling-related maintenance

Haveus Aerotech gets DGCA approval for cargo handling-related maintenance

The MRO operator has received approval for Unit Load Devices and pallet maintenance services for its recently expanded Delhi facility

DGCA

The MRO recently commissioned a spare warehouse near Bengaluru airport along with expanding its Delhi MRO facility. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services operator services provider Haveus Aerotech Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has received aviation safety regulator DGCA's nod for offering maintenance services for certain aircraft parts that hold cargo and baggage.

The MRO operator has received approval for Unit Load Devices and pallet maintenance services for its recently expanded Delhi facility, the company said in a statement.

We have achieved a major milestone by becoming the first MRO in India to receive Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) CAR 145 approval for Unit Load Devices (ULD) and Pallets, the statement said.

HaveUs AeroTech MD and CEO Anshul Bhargava said, We have received this approval for our recently-expanded Delhi facility as of now, very soon we will try and get the DGCA approval for the Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkatta facilities too.

 

A ULD is a removable aircraft part, such as a pallet and net combination or a container, that holds cargo, baggage, or mail. It is essential for flight safety as they restrain loads and protect the aircraft structure and systems during flight.

To ensure flight safety, the design, testing, manufacturing, operations as well as maintenance and repair of the ULD are subject to the safety and airworthiness requirements of the civil aviation authorities.

The MRO recently commissioned a spare warehouse near Bengaluru airport along with expanding its Delhi MRO facility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

