Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / hBits announces Rs 54.66 cr Grade A investment in MMR's growing BFSI demand

hBits announces Rs 54.66 cr Grade A investment in MMR's growing BFSI demand

hBits' latest Grade A commercial asset is located at Ashar IT Park, Wagle Estate, Thane

Mumbai

Photo: Shutterstock

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based fractional ownership platform hBits today announced the launch of its new asset in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The latest Grade A investment opportunity amounts to Rs 54.66 crore.
 
hBits' latest Grade A commercial asset is located at Ashar IT Park, Wagle Estate, Thane. This addition reflects hBits' ongoing commitment to providing high-quality real estate investment opportunities. It marks the 16th property in hBits’ expanding investment portfolio, taking the total assets under management (AUM) to about Rs 500 crore.
 
As per sources, the new tenant in the IT park is Teleperformance. It is an Euronext Paris-listed company that specialises in customer experience management. A query was sent by Business Standard, but the company did not respond.
 
 
The newly launched asset offers an entry yield of 8.75 per cent and an expected internal rate of return (IRR) of 15.16 per cent. It is fully leased to the France-listed multinational with over €10 billion in revenue (nearly Rs 89,000 crore).
 
The building spans 1.1 million square feet, with the majority occupied by the French tech giant. Key tenants in the area include Raymond, Cipla, and DHL, contributing to a strong tenant base within Wagle Estate. The location benefits from easy access to the Eastern Express Highway, Thane Railway Station, and the soon-to-open Wagle Circle Metro Station, promising strong long-term growth potential.
 
"The BFSI sector, especially fintech, is thriving in the country, accelerating the demand for commercial real estate across key metros. A recent report indicates that Mumbai accounts for approximately 44 per cent of the total space occupied by domestic financial organisations. India’s leading office rentals have also witnessed an annual increase of about 4-8 per cent,” said Shiv Parekh, founder and chief executive officer, hBits.
 
“Our new asset is a testimony to our strategy of acquiring properties in premium locations to offer lucrative investment opportunities to our investors. As we continue our journey of expanding our portfolio and listing our very first SME REIT, following our recent application to Sebi, we are happy to be launching this project in Thane, catering to the growing demand for Grade A commercial spaces,” added Parekh.
 

Also Read

Zepto

Zepto expands cafe service to major cities; eyes Rs 1k cr revenue run-rate

Bombay High Court

Javed Akhtar acquitted in RSS remarks case after complainant withdraws

Delhi AQI, Delhi, air quality index

Thick smog blankets Mumbai, Worli's AQI touches 225 with poor air quality

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique murder case: Court sends 2 more accused to police custody

air pollution, AQI

Mumbai enveloped in fog and haze as AQI hits 179, visibility drops

Topics : Mumbai Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon