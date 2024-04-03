Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NALCO posts record cast metal production at 463,000 metric tonne in FY24

According to the company, it has surpassed all previous records since its inception

NALCO, NALCO logo

Photo: X@NALCO_India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NALCO has made a record production of cast metal at 4,63,428 metric tonne during the financial year 2023-24.
The company has also made its highest-ever metal sales of 4,70,108 metric tonne during the fiscal ended March 31, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The excavation of bauxite reached a record high of 7,600,230 metric tonne during the financial year 2023-24, NALCO said.
According to the company, it has surpassed all previous records since its inception.
NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra said, "Major milestones have been achieved by the company by way of backward integration and securitisation of raw materials and energy in the past four years on account of the dedication and hard work of the employees and cooperation received from various stakeholders."

The company's alumina refinery has produced 21,24,000 metric tonne of alumina hydrate, while the captive power plant generated a gross 7,193.62 million units of power during the year.
In FY 23-24, the entity also developed and operationalised Utkal D coal block and produced 2 million tonne of coal, which is the peak-rated capacity of the mine.
Under the Ministry of mines, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) is the country's leading manufacturer and exporter of alumina and aluminium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nalco posts 49% increase in net profit at Rs 187 crore in Sep quarter

NALCO surges 10% on heavy volumes on strong Q3 earnings

Nalco, NLC India among 10 companies submit bids for coal mines for auction

Nalco bets on allotted coal blocks, alumina refinery for expansion

Stocks to Watch on Jan 16: HDFC Bank, Jio Fin, RVNL, HFCs, Nalco, Angel One

Toyota Kirloskar looks to introduce more premium models in India: Official

Vedanta gains 14% in five sessions. Here are four factors fuelling rally

Amid Vistara flight disruption woes, CEO Vinod Kannan to meet pilots today

Malaysia Airlines inks initial pact with IndiGo for codeshare partnership

Sony India seeks to increase subscribers, revenue in FY25: CEO N P Singh

Topics : Nalco Metal Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeAtal Pension YojanaLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon