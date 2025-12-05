Friday, December 05, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt awards ₹4,500 crore SCL Mohali upgrade tender to Tata, Cyient, AMAT

Applied Materials has emerged as the successful bidder for supply and implementation of the manufacturing execution systems software along with the equipment automation

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

The government has awarded the Rs 4,500 crore tender for the modernisation of the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali to Tata Semiconductor, Cyient Semiconductor, and Applied Materials for different aspects of the upgradation of the plant, according to tender documents.
 
While Tata Semiconductor has emerged as the bidder for the upgradation of the 8-inch complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) wafer fabrication, including the utilities, gap analysis, and feasibility study for the same, Cyient has emerged as the successful bidder for supply and qualification of technology intellectual property for radio frequency CMOS.
 
Applied Materials has emerged as the successful bidder for supply and implementation of the manufacturing execution systems software along with the equipment automation.
   
“This partnership underscores our commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology and innovation to India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem, fostering collaboration that benefits both India and the global chip industry,” said Avi Avula, president for Applied Materials India.
 
SCL Mohali, which is among the country’s oldest semiconductor companies, is the only integrated device manufacturing facility in India that provides end-to-end solutions for the development of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), optoelectronics devices, and micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) devices encompassing design, fabrication, assembly, packaging, testing, and reliability assurance.

Under the Rs 76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission, the government had set aside roughly 10 per cent of the budget to upgrade SCL machines and the facility to modern standards.
 
In October 2023, the government had invited bids from interested parties for the upgradation of SCL Mohali’s technology, fabrication capabilities, and other amenities. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had then said the bidder would need to set up and look after the end-to-end process and operationalisation of the R&D fab if they chose to apply to modernise the lab.
 
The IT ministry had then also mandated that the bidders would have to look at technology transfer, material and equipment supplies, installation, operational testing, commissioning, on-site and off-site skilling of operational manpower, and periodic maintenance.

Topics : semiconductor Tata Technology

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

