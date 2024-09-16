Business Standard
HCLTech tops TIME's World's Best Companies 2024 list among Indian firms

The Noida-headquartered firm has also secured a place in the global top 10 list within the Professional Services category

C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech

New Delhi
Sep 16 2024

Indian IT firm HCLTech has been named the no.1 India-headquartered company in TIME magazine's World's Best Companies 2024 list.
The Noida-headquartered firm has also secured a place in the global top 10 list within the Professional Services category.
"This accolade underscores HCLTech's commitment to excellence and innovation. It reinforces our leadership in the industry and our status as a top employer.
"Aligned with our purpose of 'Supercharging Progress' and 'Find Your Spark' employee value proposition, we are dedicated to maximizing employee potential, advancing community and social responsibility initiatives and achieving sustainability goals," said Rahul Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Corporate Functions, HCLTech.
 
The World's Best Companies 2024 ranking identifies top-performing companies across the globe on the parameters of employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability.
HCLTech posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,257 crore in the June quarter of FY25, up 20.45 per cent from the year-ago period. Revenue for the June-ended quarter came in at Rs 28,057 crore, 6.6 per cent higher year-on-year.

It gave a revenue growth guidance of 3-5 per cent for FY25 on GenAI diversification and strong operational execution.
As of June 2024, HCLTech has a global headcount of 219,000, across 60 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HCLTech IT sector Indian companies

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

