HDFC Life Q3 results: Profit rises 16% on higher investment income

The insurer's profit after tax rose to 365 crore rupees ($44.02 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from 315 crore rupees a year earlier

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company reported a near 16 per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, aided by higher investment income as premium growth moderated.
 
The insurer's profit after tax rose to 365 crore rupees ($44.02 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from 315 crore rupees a year earlier.
 
Investment income is a crucial source of earnings for life insurance companies as the time gap between premiums paid and claims made by customers gives ample time to insurers to earn returns on investments.
 
HDFC Life's investment income more than doubled to 11,370 crore rupees, while its net premium income grew 6 per cent year-on-year during the quarter. It had grown at 12.5 per cent and 16.5 per cent in the last two quarters.
 
Analysts said the demand for higher-ticket size policies has been subdued owing to taxation changes implemented on such policies earlier this year.
 
Its value of new business, which measures expected profit from new premiums, grew 5 per cent during the nine months to December, while new business margins remained unchanged at 26.5 per cent from a year earlier.
 
The insurer also reported a moderate 5 per cent rise in its total annual premium equivalent (APE) sales for the April to December period.
Kotak Institutional Equities said a likely slowdown in earnings growth at its parent HDFC Bank may have impacted APE growth for the insurer. Shares of the company ended 1 per cent lower after the results.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

