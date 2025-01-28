Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HDFC Securities, KFin Tech tie up to boost NPS adoption among subscribers

HDFC Securities, KFin Tech tie up to boost NPS adoption among subscribers

The collaboration aims to leverage KFin Technologies' advanced central recordkeeping agency (CRA) platform to provide an enhanced user experience for HDFC Securities' 3.5 lakh subscribers

NPS, Pension

CRAs play a vital role in the NPS ecosystem by managing subscriber records, ensuring transparency, and facilitating seamless account operations. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Securities on Monday announced a strategic partnership with KFin Technologies Ltd to boost accessibility and adoption of the National Pension System (NPS) among its subscribers.

The collaboration aims to leverage KFin Technologies' advanced central recordkeeping agency (CRA) platform to provide an enhanced user experience for HDFC Securities' 3.5 lakh subscribers and over 2,700 corporate clients, the company said in a statement.

CRAs play a vital role in the NPS ecosystem by managing subscriber records, ensuring transparency, and facilitating seamless account operations.

KFintech's CRA platform is equipped with features such as flexible transaction statement downloads, real-time SMS notifications for contributions, and advanced security measures like dual-factor authentication using passwords and OTPs, it added.

 

Subscribers can also access dedicated portals, WhatsApp services, and a missed-call facility to monitor investments and make changes conveniently, the stockbroking firm said.

Also Read

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on IRCTC

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Q3 FY25 for home developers: Flat pre-sale growth, strong revenue expected

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities advises investors to temper returns expectations for 2025

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec picks 2 stocks to buy today, shares Nifty outlook

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL share price: Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy

"We're excited to partner with KFintech to enhance our service offerings. This collaboration will enable us to provide our subscribers and corporate clients with a superior technological platform for NPS management," HDFC Securities' MD & CEO Dhiraj Relli said.

"This partnership will leverage the technological advantage to streamline the onboarding process and enhance the user experience for our new subscribers and corporate clients. Together with KFintech, we're well-positioned to drive greater pension penetration in the corporate sector," Relli added.

The partnership comes as the central government has enhanced tax benefits under corporate NPS from 10 per cent to 14 per cent of basic income, driving increased interest in the corporate NPS market.

Currently, with only 18,700 corporations registered under Corporate NPS and 21.6 lakh subscribers, there is substantial growth potential in this segment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Danny Gaekwad

Sebi rejects Digvijay Gaekwad's plea for Religare Enterprises open offer

PremiumFederal bank, indian bank, federal

Not expecting higher slippages from unsecured book: Federal Bank ED

Zepto

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto completes reverse flip from Singapore to India

Adani

Adani Group gets CCI clearance to acquire majority stake in ITD Cementation

steel, steel exports

Govt unveils Rs 20,000 cr plan to hike SAIL's Bokaro plant capacity

Topics : HDFC Securities National Pension Scheme Pensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIsro MissionLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon