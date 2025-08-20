Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hospitality major Hilton Hotels sees growth across all segments in India

Hospitality major Hilton Hotels sees growth across all segments in India

For the first six months of 2025, Hilton Hotels has recorded a double-digit growth in its revenue per available room (RevPAR) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis

Zubin Saxena, Senior vice president and regional head, South Asia, Hilton

Zubin Saxena, Senior vice president and regional head, South Asia, Hilton. | File Image

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hilton Hotels is witnessing exponential growth across all its segments in India — from luxury to upper upscale and mid-scale, prompting the company to see the country as one of its top priority markets for growth.
 
“We have seen high-velocity growth happening across the luxury, upper upscale, upscale, and mid-market premium economy segments in India,” Zubin Saxena, senior vice-president and regional head, South Asia, Hilton, told Business Standard.
 
He added, “We are sitting at the cusp of exponential growth. All our 250 hotel projects that we have planned in the last year will begin to unfold. And, we will have one of the newest portfolios in the Indian market in two-three years.”
 
 
Currently, Hilton Hotels has 35 operational hotels in India and 31 are in the pipeline.
 
In 2020, it had 20 operational hotels and 12 under development. Saxena added that a few years ago, Hilton had five hotel brands in India, now it is expected to operate hotels under 10 of its global brands.

Also Read

Hilton

Hospitality giant Hilton to bring the Waldorf Astoria to Delhi's Aerocity

Rapido

CCPA imposes ₹10 lakh fine on Rapido for misleading auto service claims

Starlink, Elon Musk, SpaceX, DoT, satellite

UIDAI partners with Starlink to enable Aadhaar e-KYC for broadband users

AI in textile industry, Tiruppur textile AI adoption, Industry 4.0 in India, MSMEs digital transformation, AI sewing machines India, AI-powered textile manufacturing, CAD CAM in textiles, smart textile factories India, sustainable textile supply chai

Exports of major textile commodities increased 5.37% in July: Govt

Google Pixel 10 series

Google launches Pixel 10 series: Tensor G5 to Qi2 and IP68, full specs here

 
Of 24 global brands, the hotel company currently has Conrad Hotels and Resorts, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn, with hotels under brands like Waldorf Astoria, LXR Hotels and Resorts, Signia By Hilton, Spark By Hilton, and Curio Collection under development.
 
“India has one branded hotel room for every 3,000 people, which is far behind other major markets. This undersupply is consequently driving hotel demand and also makes India a very interesting market from a business point of view,” he said.
 
In comparison, China has 881 operational hotels and 832 in the pipeline, where Hilton Hotels has a dominant market presence. 
 
Under its plan for targeting 10 times growth in 10 years, Hilton Hotels had earlier announced the signing of 75 Hampton by Hilton (an upper midscale hotel) with NILE Hospitality. It also has a strategic licensing agreement (SLA) with Olive by Embassy to open 150 Spark by Hilton hotels across India.
 
He added that the company is open to collaborate with other hotel asset management firms at the right time.
 
“We have an asset-light play in India, but beyond the management of hotels, we are also very keen on the franchising side of the business. If we get a high-quality franchising opportunity that would help us grow our upscale and mid-market segments, we would be open to it,” he said.
 
For the first six months of 2025, Hilton Hotels has recorded a double-digit growth in its revenue per available room (RevPAR) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.
 
In the South Asian region, including Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, it has 71 operational hotels, which is two years ahead of its 2027 target of having 75 hotels, Saxena added. 
 

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma leads $5 billion race to acquire Prague-based Zentiva

Landmark Group

Landmark Group to invest Rs 400 cr in Gurugram luxury housing project

Infosys

Infosys gives 80% bonus to majority of employees for first quarter

IKEA

IKEA expects India business to grow 10% in FY25, to expand network

Landmark group

Landmark Group to invest ₹400 crore in new Gurugram housing project

Topics : hilton hotels Hospitality industry Hotel sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon