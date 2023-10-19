close
Heatmap

Hindujas tapping private credit, foreign banks to acquire Reliance Capital

The Hinduja group had offered the shares of two insurance companies owned by Reliance Capital to raise funds and was in talks with Barclays, JP Morgan, Cerberus Capital Management and Apollo

Hinduja Group

Hinduja Group. (Photo courtesy: Wikipedia)

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Hinduja group is looking at alternative means of financing, including private credit, to fund its Rs 9,661 crore all-cash offer for Reliance Capital after the insurance regulator, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), rejected the collateral offered by the group to raise funds.

The Hinduja group had offered the shares of two insurance companies owned by Reliance Capital to raise funds and was in talks with Barclays, JP Morgan, Cerberus Capital Management and Apollo Global Management to fund the offer of up to $850 million.

A banker said several European banks and private equity funds are in talks with the group to offer funds for the acquisition, but the collateral will not be the 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Corporation and 100 per cent stake in Reliance General Insurance. These two assets constitute more than 90 per cent of Reliance Capital's value.

Barclays and JP Morgan declined to comment. Emails sent to Cerberus Capital and Apollo via their websites did not elicit any response. A Hinduja group spokesperson said none of the banks have withdrawn their fundraising plans. A source said alternative collateral is being offered to the banks.

Private credit is non-bank lending to companies and is one of the fastest-growing segments in the global lending landscape, with close to $1.3 trillion in assets under management. Of this, $350 billion of capital is waiting to be deployed across the world. A large number of foreign private equity companies are setting up shops in India to offer private credit.

The Hinduja offer is subject to the Supreme Court decision, which is hearing a petition filed by the Torrent group, the winner of the first auction, which had objected to the second auction conducted by the banks.

In a communication to the Hindujas, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) administrator said the IRDAI has indicated that no application for change in control would be considered favourably if the source of funds for the acquisition contemplates the creation of a pledge over the shares of an insurance company. The administrator asked the group to come out with a new funding plan to submit to the IRDAI.

Topics : Hinduja Group Reliance Captial Barclays JP Morgan

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

