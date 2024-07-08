Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hindustan Zinc releases report on nature-related risks, climate change

TNFD report outlines nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities and allows for an assessment of the company's direct operations, the report said

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

It helps in identifying nature-related risks and assists the company in creating sustainable strategies, which is based on the dual approach of mitigating and adapting towards climate change, Hindustan Zinc said in a statement. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Monday said it has released a report that helps in identifying nature-related risks and assists the company in creating sustainable strategies to tackle climate change.
The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) report outlines nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities and allows for an assessment of the company's direct operations and upstream critical supply chain on nature, it said.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It helps in identifying nature-related risks and assists the company in creating sustainable strategies, which is based on the dual approach of mitigating and adapting towards climate change, Hindustan Zinc said in a statement.
"The launch of the country's first TNFD report underscores our commitment to responsible nature conservation. We are actively pursuing decarbonization and environment conservation efforts, as evidenced by our nature protection initiatives. By integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations, we aim to create long-term value for stakeholders while contributing to a healthier planet," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc committed to partner with India's auto firms, says CEO

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc, AEsir Tech tie up for developing next-gen zinc batteries

PremiumHindustan Zinc

This metal stock has zoomed 175% in 8 weeks; m-cap crosses Rs 3 trillion

Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited and Non-Executive Director at Vedanta Limited Priya Agarwal Hebbar

India on mission to become leading producer of critical minerals: Agarwal

gold price

Hindustan Zinc, JK Cement, others qualify as bidders for gold mines in Raj

Topics : Climate Change Hindustan Zinc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon