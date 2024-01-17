Sensex (    %)
                        
HSBC unveils its largest branch in India, bets big on growing customer base

The new branch in the heart of technology hub will cater to the financial needs of the growing tech community

HSBC, HSBC Bank

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

HSBC India on Wednesday announced opening of its largest branch in the country in a bid to tap growing affluent customers.
Located in Whitefield, Bengaluru, the branch is spread across 8,300 square feet, HSBC India said in a statement.
This marks a significant milestone as HSBC India continues to solidify its strong presence as the leading international bank in the country, it said.
Bengaluru South, which now has easier connectivity to Whitefield, has a per capita income of $ 11,305 (Rs 9,36,983), one of the highest in the country and over four times that of India's per capita income of $ 2,610 (Rs 2,16,316), it said.
The new branch in the heart of technology hub will cater to the financial needs of the growing tech community, offering them an extensive international network, breadth of products, bespoke wealth solutions, specialized relationship managers, and global private banking expertise.
"Entrepreneurialism and innovation are fuelling wealth creation and at HSBC India, we embrace this spirit by strengthening our presence further. India has the third largest population of tech unicorns globally, and we bank 50 per cent of the top 100," the bank's head (wealth and personal banking) Sandeep Batra said.
Whitefield is the right place for us to set up our ultra-modern luxury branch that will complement HSBC's leading offerings, world class services and access to international network, he said.
The branch, he said, will offer banking transactions, wealth management solutions, international account opening assistance, lending services and ATM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HSBC India HSBC Bengaluru HSBC Bank technology boom

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

