Hydra Trading sells 1.24% stake in RBL Bank for Rs 152 crore in open market

RBL Bank

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 203 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 152.49 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Hydra Trading, a public shareholder of RBL Bank, on Monday sold a 1.24 per cent stake in the private sector lender for over Rs 152 crore through an open market transaction.

According to block deal data available on the BSE, Hydra Trading Pvt Ltd offloaded 75.11 lakh shares or 1.24 per cent stake in RBL Bank.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 203 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 152.49 crore.

As of June quarter ending, Hydra Trading owned a 1.25 per cent holding in Mumbai-based RBL Bank.

 

These shares were acquired by Cronus Merchandise LLP at the same price.

Shares of RBL Bank fell 1.57 per cent to close at Rs 204.35 per piece on the BSE.

In a separate transaction on the BSE, Plutus Wealth Management bought 85 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.66 per cent stake in domestic carrier SpiceJet for Rs 51 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 59.95 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 50.96 crore, as per the bulk deal data on the BSE.

Details of the sellers of SpiceJet's shares could not be identified.

SpiceJet's shares jumped 7.98 per cent to end at Rs 63.70 apiece on the BSE.

In another transaction on the NSE, Morgan Stanley through its arm sold 4.34 lakh shares of Cyient DLM for Rs 29 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 667 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 28.94 crore.

Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual Fund hiked its stake in Cyient DLM by acquiring a 4 lakh shares or 0.50 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were bought at the same price, taking the deal value to Rs 26.68 crore, as per the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

After the stake buy, HDFC MF's holding in Cyient DLM rose to 5.29 per cent from 4.79 per cent.

Details of the other buyers of Cyient DLM's shares could not be ascertained.

On Monday, shares of Cyient DLM slipped 0.61 per cent to close at Rs 668.30 apiece on the NSE.


First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

