By Saikat Das and Baiju Kalesh

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. is seeking as much as $800 million for private credit and special opportunities funds, according to people familiar with the matter, tapping growing demand for alternative assets from wealthy investors and institutions.

The Indian money manager aims to close its third private credit fund at about $500 million in December and is separately seeking up to $300 million for a special opportunities vehicle, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The potential fundraising underscores the growth of private credit in Asia, which has largely avoided turmoil elsewhere as funds tend to be closed-ended and have limited software exposure. Indian managers have raised billions of dollars and are taking a growing share of the country’s lending deals from global firms, intensifying competition for managers such as Bain Capital and Davidson Kempner Capital Management.

ICICI Prudential Corporate Credit Opportunities Fund has received commitments from more than a dozen insurance companies as well as family offices and wealthy individuals, said the people. The fund focuses on performing credit rather than distressed situations, typically providing capital to borrowers for expansion and other capital expenditure, they said.

A spokesperson at ICICI Prudential AMC declined to comment. The firm is backed by ICICI Bank Ltd. and Prudential Plc. The UK-listed insurer owns about a third of the Indian money manager through Prudential Corp.

ICICI Prudential AMC’s latest vehicle follows two private credit funds that raised about $160 million and $330 million, respectively, the people said. The manager has deployed money in companies including GMR Group, Puravankara Ltd. and Pinnacle Industries Ltd., the people said. The companies did not respond to emails seeking comment.