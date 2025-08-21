Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Use of AI tech to detect landslides, waterlogging soon on highways: Gadkari

Use of AI tech to detect landslides, waterlogging soon on highways: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said AI will be used to detect landslides, waterlogging and accident-prone spots on highways, while highlighting logistics cost cuts and road safety initiatives

Union minister Nitin Gadkari speaks on India’s infrastructure roadmap

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari while speaking during the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit 2025.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to strengthen road safety and improve the quality of national highways, the government will use artificial intelligence (AI) to detect landslide-prone stretches, waterlogging, and accident-prone spots, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
 
“We are trying to use AI and other emerging technologies to detect landslide-prone stretches, accident-prone waterlogging, and black spots along the national highways. We have already issued a circular. We want to improve safety, especially in states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Wherever there is flooding, we are also trying to use other technologies to check the strength of bridges and other structures,” Gadkari said.
   
The minister made these remarks in a fireside chat on the theme India’s Vision on Infrastructure during the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit 2025. He was responding to a query on the quality of roads and government measures to enhance road safety.
 
Gadkari added that he was “very much” conscious about road quality and would not compromise on it.
 
“I am very much conscious about it. I am taking strict action against defaulting contractors. I am blacklisting them, charging fines, and even pursuing criminal charges. I am not going to tolerate anything regarding quality, though sometimes there are genuine problems as well,” he said.

He also spoke about the ‘Rah-Veer’ scheme, also known as the Good Samaritan scheme, aimed at recognising and rewarding individuals who help road accident victims by providing immediate medical attention and transportation to a hospital or trauma centre during the crucial “golden hour”.
 
“If any common man takes a victim to the hospital, we are giving them an award of Rs 25,000. We want to save lives,” Gadkari said.
 
On logistics cost
 
The minister said he was confident that by December this year, logistics costs in India would fall to single digits from the present 16 per cent, boosting the competitiveness of exports.
 
“Recently, a study showed that logistics costs in India have reduced by 6 per cent. I am confident that by the end of December, logistics costs will be down to single digits. By reducing this cost, we will increase exports. To achieve a $5-trillion economy, good infrastructure is essential,” he added.
 
This would align India with logistics costs in developed economies such as China (8 per cent), and the United States and Europe (12 per cent), he noted.
 
On infrastructure sector development
 
Gadkari underlined that infrastructure development was critical for the country’s growth. Without good water, power, transport, and communication infrastructure, he said, it was not possible to attract industry and capital investment, limiting employment generation and poverty reduction.
 
“Everywhere we are constructing roads, industrial clusters, logistics parks, and real estate developments are coming up. For example, the newly inaugurated Dwarka Expressway has triggered real estate development of around Rs 8–10 trillion,” he said.
 
He also highlighted his vision of providing an “international standard” of public transportation with lower emissions.
 
“I have received proposals for ropeway cable cars, hyperloop, and sky buses. We are also working on alternative fuels and biofuels. Reducing pollution, especially air pollution, is the biggest challenge for me. My mission is also to make India free from fossil fuel imports by generating biofuels,” he added.
 
On private investment challenges
 
According to Gadkari, the key challenge lies not in raising funds but in deploying resources efficiently. He cited the example of the InVIT bond, which was oversubscribed within hours.
 
“Every project of mine is viable. The only challenge lies in pushing them through the system. Usual hurdles such as land acquisition and clearances remain, but we are constantly engaging with stakeholders to address them,” he said.
 
On his biggest achievement
 
Gadkari described freeing millions of rickshaw pullers and handcart pullers from human exploitation by providing them with mechanised rickshaws as his biggest achievement, besides the numerous highways and expressways he has commissioned.
 
“In my city and other parts of the country, there were rickshaw pullers, mostly from marginalised sections of society. It was a form of human exploitation. When I became minister, I decided to provide mechanised rickshaws. Today, nearly 15 million people across the country are using them, freeing them from this exploitation. Even women are able to earn a livelihood because of mechanised rickshaws. This has to be my biggest achievement,” he said.

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Road safety AI technology

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

