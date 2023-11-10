Sensex (0.11%)
Torrent Pharma inks licensing pact with Zydus for liver disease drug

Torrent will pay Zydus upfront licensing fees and milestone payments based on the achievement of pre-defined milestones, it noted

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Director Aman Mehta said the pact would help augment its gastroenterology franchise

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nov 10 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has inked a licensing agreement with Zydus Lifesciences to co-market a product for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato hepatitis (NASH) and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
As per the agreement, the companies will co-market Saroglitazar Mg in the country.
Under the terms of this agreement, Torrent will have semi-exclusive rights to co-market the product in India under the brand name Vorxar, Torrent said in a statement.
Zydus launched the drug under the brand names Lipaglyn and Bilypsa and will continue to market them.
Torrent will pay Zydus upfront licensing fees and milestone payments based on the achievement of pre-defined milestones, it noted.
As the only approved drug for NASH and NAFLD in the country, Saroglitazar Magnesium is likely to play a key role in managing and mitigating these progressive and prevalent liver disorders.
Currently, there is no approved drug for the treatment of NASH and NAFLD anywhere else in the world.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Director Aman Mehta said the pact would help augment its gastroenterology franchise.
Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said the association with Torrent is testament to our long-term vision of expanding the reach of the drug.

Nov 10 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

